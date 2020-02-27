Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 4,000 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $778.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of -153.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.51. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after buying an additional 311,303 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

