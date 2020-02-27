Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 32.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.