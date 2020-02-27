Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of TNC traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,215. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. Tennant’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,496,435.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $40,004.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,213.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,942 shares of company stock worth $2,132,911. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

