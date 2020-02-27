Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 954,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

