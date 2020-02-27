Tenet Healthcare Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

THC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.17. 89,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,379. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

