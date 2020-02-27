Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $26.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,952. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 349.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

