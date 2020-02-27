TE Connectivity Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,627 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the average volume of 396 call options.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,626,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $86.16 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

