TD Securities Cuts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.45.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.49.

The business also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total transaction of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

