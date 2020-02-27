Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE TH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,209 shares of company stock valued at $112,087.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.