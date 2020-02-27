Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.07 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

NYSE:SYX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Systemax has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

