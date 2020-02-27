Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of SYRS opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $266.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,010 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after purchasing an additional 268,376 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

