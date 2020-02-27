Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.
SWK remained flat at $A$0.18 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,556. The company has a market cap of $47.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. Swick Mining Services has a 52 week low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01.
About Swick Mining Services
Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Swick Mining Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swick Mining Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.