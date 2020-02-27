Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

SWK remained flat at $A$0.18 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,556. The company has a market cap of $47.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. Swick Mining Services has a 52 week low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01.

About Swick Mining Services

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

