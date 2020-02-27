SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $110,435.60 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,284 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $110,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Cantieri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,700 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $32,392.16.

On Thursday, December 12th, Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,190 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00.

SVMK opened at $19.09 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in SVMK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,876,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 971,269 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 100.1% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in SVMK by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,411,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 791,290 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,373,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SVMK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.