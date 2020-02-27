Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.08. 37,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. Insulet has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average of $171.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $8,197,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Insulet by 38,974.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 352.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 36.4% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 226,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

