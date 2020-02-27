SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
