SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

SZKMY stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.90. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.22. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $142.51 and a 52-week high of $211.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

