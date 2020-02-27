Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded Superior Plus from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.95.

SPB stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.17. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$10.11 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

