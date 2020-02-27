SunTrust Banks Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $90.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 61,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,624. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.11. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $10,455,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Hasbro by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.