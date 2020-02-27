SunTrust Banks Trims Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Target Price to $19.00

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 158,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. Astronics has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 319.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.