SunTrust Banks Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.
SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.
Shares of Square stock traded up $8.17 on Thursday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.27, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
