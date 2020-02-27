SunTrust Banks Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of Square stock traded up $8.17 on Thursday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.27, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. Square has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

