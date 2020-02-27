SunTrust Banks Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $45.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $48.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLIO. Sidoti upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 10.87%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,000. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $239,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 57,393 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.