SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. 121,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

