SunTrust Banks Cuts Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Price Target to $1.00

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the energy producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

OAS traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,802. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $596.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

