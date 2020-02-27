SunTrust Banks Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $166.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $171.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,869,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26,395.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.