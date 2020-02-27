SunTrust Banks Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $41.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,514 shares in the company, valued at $46,942,315.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,804 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,491. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

