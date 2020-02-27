Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sundial Growers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a neutral rating to an underperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Sundial Growers Company Profile
Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
