Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sundial Growers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a neutral rating to an underperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $1.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 14.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

