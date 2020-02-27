Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $292,791.00 in Stock

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sun Communities stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day moving average of $154.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

