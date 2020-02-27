Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) is set to issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.66%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 833.33%.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

