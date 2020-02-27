Sujeet Chand Purchases 1,000 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.06. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 830.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 758.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

