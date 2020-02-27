Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €83.00 ($96.51) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($101.74) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.05 ($94.24).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €71.80 ($83.49) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.29.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

