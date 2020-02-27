StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 386.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in StoneCo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,668. StoneCo Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.22.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

