Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

PPC stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

