Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.
PPC stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 79,004 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
