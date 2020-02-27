Stephens Downgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $280.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $309.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.50.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

