Spruce House Partnership Llc Purchases 750,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

W stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.63.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

