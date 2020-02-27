Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPT traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.