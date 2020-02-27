Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 662.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 1,684.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,011. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

