Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) VP Sells $843,199.36 in Stock

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Sprint Corp has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Sprint alerts:

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 7.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprint by 7.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.