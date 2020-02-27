Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.18 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.14-3.18 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,915. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

