Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 371,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 61,175 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 56,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Nomura raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $5.48 on Thursday, hitting $164.69. 42,217,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

