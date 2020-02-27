Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,797 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period.

Shares of FXY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.15. 6,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $90.53.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

