Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLS. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 746,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. 14,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,586. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.