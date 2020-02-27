Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dmc Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. TheStreet cut Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,760. The company has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Dmc Global Inc has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

