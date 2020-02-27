Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 308 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.93. 1,105,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.62 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

