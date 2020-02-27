Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 2,375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIDX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 1,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,635. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

