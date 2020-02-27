Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 3,883.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 603,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $640.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,434 shares of company stock valued at $854,650. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

