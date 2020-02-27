Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 898 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 898 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $163,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.50. 45,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.48 and a beta of 0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,481,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

