Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,293 YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YRC Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YRCW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YRCW shares. ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.94. 38,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.45.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

