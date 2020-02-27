Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 423 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 914.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.06. 24,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,742. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

