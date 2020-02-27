Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 183.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 971,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,624. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

