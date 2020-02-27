Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

ALLO stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

