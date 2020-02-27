Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $59,000 in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Opko Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 3,418,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,079. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $925.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,111,501 shares of company stock worth $1,686,369 over the last ninety days. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

